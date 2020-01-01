Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Andrew H. Giuliani, of New York, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Nicholas F. Luna, of Tennessee, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Mitch Webber, of Maryland, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Julie T. Radford, of Louisiana, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.

Professor Adam Candeub, of Michigan, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

James O’Neill, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Kristan King Nevins, of Texas, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Gibson Worsham, of Virginia, to be a Member of the National Capital Planning Commission.

Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Suzanna Sexton, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Jeannie Leauma, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Teri Geston, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Munr Kazmir, of New Jersey, to be a Member of the National Council on Disability.

David D’Arcangelo, of Massachusetts, to be a Member of the National Council on Disability.