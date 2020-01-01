Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Daniel Z. Epstein, of Texas, to be Chairman of the Administrative Conference of the United States.

Daniel Z. Epstein is Director of Legal and Policy at Trust Ventures, a venture fund focused on regulated industries. He previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Counsel to the President for President Donald J. Trump.

Before joining the White House in January 2017, Mr. Epstein was counsel to both the Presidential Transition Team and the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign. In 2011, Mr. Epstein founded Cause of Action Institute, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public interest law firm, and served as its Executive Director and President of the Board until 2016. At Cause of Action, he represented clients pro bono in government investigations and litigated regulatory, constitutional, political, and public law matters.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Epstein served as Counsel for the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Mr. Epstein earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law, his B.A., cum laude, from Kenyon College, and he is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at George Washington University. Mr. Epstein is an Eagle Scout.

Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

John Yoo, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Michael Anton, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Michael Faulkender, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Sherie Kainz Ibarra, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Alice Olsen, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Bethany A. Kozma, of Virginia, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

James Kernochan, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, Ph.D., of Florida, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.

Brian T. Allen, of Vermont, to be a Member of the National Museum and Library Services Board.