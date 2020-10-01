Imperial Valley News Center

Trump Administration Announces Most DFCs in History With Third Phase of FY 2020 Drug-Free Communities Grant Awards

Washington, DC - oday, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced the third phase of Fiscal Year 2020 grants for the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. The 201 grant recipients include 107 new coalitions and 94 coalitions that receive another 5 years of DFC funding. The coalitions welcomed into the DFC program in this phase received approximately $25 million in Trump Administration funding — marking the most DFC coalitions admitted in one year since the program’s inception.

The new and competing continuation grants announced today join the 532 continuation grants and nearly $66.5 million in support announced during Phase One and Phase Two DFC rollouts earlier this year. All in total, the Trump Administration has announced support for 733 DFC coalitions representing approximately $91.5 million in funding—the most in the DFC program’s history.

“Investment in prevention is an investment in our future — and under the Trump Administration, that investment is at an all-time high,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll stated. “The record support for the DFC program announced by the White House this year will ensure more communities in more places across the United States promote the evidence-based messages that have been proven to lower illicit substance use among our Nation’s youth. ONDCP was proud to partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on this year’s rollouts and is grateful for their management of the DFC program and our continued cooperation in the years to come.”

“The partnership between ONDCP and CDC demonstrates how powerful it can be when we all come together to prevent youth substance use,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “CDC is proud to empower and support coalitions as they implement local solutions to prevent youth substance use in their communities.”

The DFC Program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use problems.

The DFC Fact Sheet can be found here. A map of current DFC grant recipients, including those announced in this latest round of awardees, can be found here.

In July, ONDCP released the 2020 Executive Summary and Annual Report for its DFC grant recipients, which continue to consistently yield a reduction in youth substances use rates.

Effective October 1, 2020, the DFC Program’s day-to-day management is being performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control under an agreement with ONDCP.