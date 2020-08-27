Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Approves Texas Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Laura from August 23 to August 27, 2020.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Laura in the counties of Galveston, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Orange.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jerry S. Thomas as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.