President Donald J. Trump Continues to Advance American Leadership in Space

Washington, DC - "The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers." ~ President Donald J. Trump

A DYNAMIC NATIONAL SPACE POLICY: President Donald J. Trump issued a new National Space Policy to outline and secure enduring goals for our country’s space activities.

Today, President Trump released a new National Space Policy outlining the fundamental principles of our Nation’s activities in space.

The policy will further our commitment to cultivating a robust industrial base for space by promoting the creation of global and domestic markets for American space goods and services.

The policy expands international cooperation in order to establish standards of safe and responsible behavior in space, promote international use of American space capabilities, and increase security and stability in space.

To ensure the United States continues its bold pursuits in space exploration, the policy moves space exploration goals beyond low-Earth orbit.

ADVANCING AMERICAN INTERESTS: The President’s National Space Policy advances our interests in space for the benefit of our Nation and the American people.

The National Space Policy outlines fundamental principles of the United States regarding its activities in space and details future goals and Executive Branch tasks to achieve them.

The policy supports the commitment of the United States to leading in the responsible and constructive use of space and prioritizes the safety and prosperity of the American people.

By expanding the market for American exports and enhancing our exploration goals, the National Space Policy will help strengthen our leadership in space.

The policy’s directives to broaden international cooperation and deter aggression will protect our national security and foster partnerships with likeminded nations as we explore and develop space.

RESTORING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP: Under President Trump’s bold leadership, America is once again leading in space.