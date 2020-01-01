Imperial Valley News Center

Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an illegal alien Monday morning with a prior conviction for a sexual offense.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted on three separate occasions for sexual offenses. The first was on September 25, 2009 and the second on April 12, 2011, both for “Unlawful sex with a minor three years or younger” out of Pomona, California. The man was sentenced to 630 days in prison for his convictions.

Additionally, an Immigration Judge previously ordered the man removed from the United States on August 31, 2011.

The man was processed criminally for 8 USC 1326, Reentry of Removed Aliens and will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed six individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.