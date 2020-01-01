Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Seize Close to Half a Million Dollars in Drugs From an Ultralight Aircraft Smuggling Attempt

Calexico, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized cocaine and methamphetamine worth almost half a million dollars from an ultralight aircraft smuggling attempt Thursday evening.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents

seized nearly a half million dollars

worth of narcotics from a ULA

smuggling attempt.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:22 p.m., when agents working in Calexico heard a loud noise coming from the sky. Agents believed that the noise was from an Ultralight Aircraft (ULA) illegally entering the United States. Agents requested assistance from the Calexico Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators, who were able to confirm that it was a ULA and that it originated from Mexico.

Agents, with the help of the RVSS operators, were able to observe the ULA descend to a low altitude near Barbara Worth and Heber Roads before ascending and returning to Mexico.

Agents responded to the area and located three large bundles wrapped in clear wrap and duct tape on the ground. Agents transported the bundles to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing. No subjects were at or near location of the dropped bundles.

At the station, agents opened the bundles and uncovered 120 small individual wrapped packages containing a white crystal like substance and five large bricks containing a white powder like substance. Agents tested the contents of the packages using a narcotics test kit. The contents of the 120 small packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The five bricks tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 151.55 pounds with an estimated street value of $340,988.

The total weight of the cocaine was 12.35 pounds with an estimated street value of $148,200.

El Centro Sector turned over the narcotic packages to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.