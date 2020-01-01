Imperial Valley News Center

ONDCP Statement on President Trump Signing of Rodchenkov Act

Washington, DC - On Friday, December 4, President Trump signed into law the Rodchenkov Act, anti-doping legislation that would add robust penalties for individuals and entities that facilitate unfair competition in international sporting events.

“The United States is committed to strengthening fair sport globally, so it should come as no surprise that the Rodchenkov Act was signed into law by President Trump following unanimous bipartisan passage in the House and Senate,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll stated. “The Rodchenkov Act puts those who would participate in international doping fraud conspiracies on notice: there are severe consequences to flouting anti-doping rules. ONDCP thanks the many domestic and international partners who supported us in reaching this moment, including the U.S. Helsinki Commission, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency here at home, and independent organizations like Global Athlete and FairSport abroad. Bad actors who enable unfair competition should face legal consequences — a position shared by President Trump, legislators on both sides of the aisle in the United States, and athletes around the world.”