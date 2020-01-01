Imperial Valley News Center

Now you see it, now you don’t

Salt Lake City, Utah - The authorities were focused on how and why an eerie monolith that looked like something you might see in a science-fiction movie should suddenly appear in a remote Utah desert recently. Now they are trying to figure out who is responsible for the abrupt disappearance of the three-sided, shiny silver, metallic pilar, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Were alien forces trying to send us a message or was it an artist seeking attention? Perhaps we will never know. One thing is certain: the mysterious appearance of the monolith and its sudden, enigmatic disappearance has captured the imaginations of people around the world. Nevertheless, the Utah Department of Public Safety is intent on finding the perpetrator, whoever he or she or it is. As a spokesman put it: "It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you're from."