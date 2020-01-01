Imperial Valley News Center

Four Nominations Sent to the Senate

Details

Washington, DC - Four Nominations Sent to the Senate:

  • Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, of Puerto Rico, to be United States Circuit Judge for the First Circuit, vice Juan R del Valle Torruella, deceased.
  • Maria Teresa Bonifacio Cenzon, of Guam, to be Judge for the District Court of Guam for the term of ten years, vice Frances Marie Tydingco-Gatewood, term expired.
  • David L. Fogel, of Connecticut, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Economic and Business Affairs), vice Manisha Singh.
  • Scott Francis O’Grady, of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense, vice Robert Story Karem.
