Governor and First Partner Honor Air Force Captain Kelliann Leli

Sacramento, California - On behalf of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom honor Air Force Captain Kelliann Leli, who bravely gave her life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Partner extend their deepest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol.

Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died November 27 in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Captain Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California. She was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.