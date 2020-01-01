Imperial Valley News Center

What is gestational diabetes?

Scottsdale, Arizona - November is National Diabetes Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about preventing and treating diabetes.

Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of diseases that affect how your body uses blood sugar. The underlying cause of diabetes varies by type. But no matter what type of diabetes you have, it can lead to excess sugar in your blood. Too much sugar in your blood can lead to serious health problems.

Diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy is called gestational diabetes. As with other types of diabetes, gestational diabetes affects how your cells use sugar. The resulting high blood sugar levels can affect your pregnancy, and cause long-term health risks for you and your baby.

Learn more about the risk factors for gestational diabetes, the potential complications for you and your baby, and what you can do to prevent this condition from developing during your pregnancy.