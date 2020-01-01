Imperial Valley News Center

HPV infection and cancer in men

Scottsdale, Arizona - HPV infection is a viral infection that often is transmitted sexually or through other skin-to-skin contact. While HPV is linked to cervical cancer in women, it can cause cancer in men, too. And the risks for men are different.

There are more than 100 varieties of HPV, and most infections don't lead to cancer. However, men who have HIV or have sex with other men have a higher risk of anal, penile and throat cancers associated with persistent HPV infection.

Learn more about HPV infection and cancer in men from Dr. Pritish Tosh, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician.