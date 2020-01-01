Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Major General Eldon P. Regua, USA, (Ret.) to be Representative of the United States of America to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Major General Eldon P. Regua served with distinction in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve for 36 years before his retirement in 2013. Major General Regua last served as Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff (Wartime) for the United States Eighth Army headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Prior to that he was the Commanding General of the 75th Training Division of the United States Army Reserve in Houston, Texas. He also served as the Chief of Staff, Assistant Division Commander and then Commanding General of the 104th Training Division in Vancouver, Washington.

Currently, Major General Regua serves as the Vice President of NextStep Technology, Inc. in Springfield, Virginia. Major General Regua received a B.S.C. from Santa Clara University, an M.B.A. from Chapman University, and an M.S.S. from the United States Army War College. Major General Regua also earned a B.A. from Northern California Bible College. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his military service, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster.

David L. Fogel, of Connecticut, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Economic and Business Affairs).

David L. Fogel is a Senior Advisor and Chief Business Development Officer in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the Department of State. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches entrepreneurship. In 2019, Mr. Fogel joined the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) as the Chief of Staff. Prior to EXIM, he was Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of IndexIQ, an exchange-traded fund issuer acquired by New York Life Insurance Company in 2015. He also co-founded SmartPortfolio.com, Inc., a leading email financial newsletter business acquired by TheStreet.com, Inc. in 2000. He began his career as a corporate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Mr. Fogel received a B.S.F.S., summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service; a J.D., magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, from Georgetown University Law Center; and an M.B.A. (concentration in Finance) from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

Gino D. Campana, of Colorado, to be Chairperson of the Public Buildings Reform Board for a term of six years.

Gino D. Campana is the founder and President of Bellisimo, a Colorado-based development company. He has spent the last 28 years developing and managing commercial and residential properties throughout Colorado, including the nationally recognized historic restoration of Jessup Farm and development of Bucking Horse.

In addition to his extensive experience in the private sector, Mr. Campana was elected to the Fort Collins (CO) City Council in 2013. He has also served as a planning commissioner, and an advisor on strategic plans, transportation master plans, rapid transit systems, budget creation, energy and sustainability plans and codes, historic preservation, land use code, building code, legislative review, and ethics code and review. Mr. Campana received a degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University.

William S. Jasien, of Virginia, to be a Director of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

William S. Jasien is the CEO and Managing Director of StoneHedge Global Partners. He also serves as the Executive Chairman of the NACo Financial Services Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Jasien spent 20 years with ING and served as President of the Government Business Division and Executive Vice President of the US Retirement Services business.

In 2014, the United States Senate confirmed Mr. Jasien to be a member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board. In 2007, he was nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate to serve on the board of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, where he currently serves as the acting chairman.

Prior to joining ING, Mr. Jasien served in the administration of President George H.W. Bush in a number of capacities, including as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury. Mr. Jasien is a 1985 graduate of James Madison University (JMU). He served on the JMU Board of Visitors from 1996-2004, concluding his term as the Vice Rector.

Melanie Jean Bevan of Florida, to serve as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida.

Melanie Jean Bevan is the Chief of Police for the Bradenton Police Department, where she has served since 2016. Prior to becoming Chief of Police, Ms. Bevan served in the St. Petersburg Police Department from 1987 to 2016, first as a Sergeant, then as a Lieutenant, a Major, and finally as Assistant Chief of Police. Ms. Bevan earned her Ed.D. from Argosy University, her M.P.A. from Troy University, her B.A. from St. Leo College, and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Scott Stanley, of California, to be a Member of the National Science Board.

Matthew Malkan, of California, to be a Member of the National Science Board.