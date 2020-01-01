Imperial Valley News Center

Get Ready for California Healthy Soils Week

Sacramento, California - Next week, beginning November 30, is California Healthy Soils Week, a series of events that highlights soil health and culminates on United Nations’ World Soil Day, Saturday December 5. To kick off the week, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross will provide opening remarks via video next Monday.

This year’s Healthy Soils Week theme is “On the farm and at your home,” which supports the importance of soil health on farms and ranches, as well as its value in urban landscaping and home and community gardens.

More than 20 agencies and organizations are joining CDFA for this weeklong event. There will be webinars, livestreams, panel discussions, and at-home how-to activities. Healthy Soils Week partners will be posting, tweeting and sharing on social media throughout the week to reach as many people as possible with information about building soil health and fostering climate resilience.

Among the many benefits of soil health are the following:

Improved plant health and yields;

Increased water infiltration and retention;

Sequestered carbon and reduced greenhouse gases (GHGs);

Reduced sediment erosion and dust;

Improved water and air quality; and

Improved biological diversity and wildlife habitat.

Visit the Healthy Soils Week website to see the full lineup of events and partners. To follow along on social media, watch for and use the hashtags #HealthySoilsWeek2020 and #HSW2020.