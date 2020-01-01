Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Brian P. Brooks, of Colorado, to be Comptroller of the Currency for a term of five years.

Brian P. Brooks is Acting Comptroller of the Currency. He previously served as Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global, Inc., a digital asset exchange and custodian. Earlier in his career, he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Fannie Mae; Vice Chairman of OneWest Bank, N.A.; and managing partner of the Washington, D.C. office of the global law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Mr. Brooks also served on the boards of directors of Fannie Mae and Avant, Inc., and was an advisor to several financial technology startups. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in Government from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor degree with honors from the University of Chicago.

Scott Francis O’Grady, of Texas, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense (International Security Affairs).

Scott Francis O’Grady is a successful author, speaker, spokesperson, investor, and entrepreneur, having served 12 years as an officer in the United States Air Force. O’Grady’s incredible story of how he survived in hostile territory for 6 days during the Bosnian War is chronicled in his book, Return With Honor.

Mr. O’Grady has flown more than 1,000 hours as an F-16 Senior Pilot. His operational assignments include 4 years overseas in Korea, Germany, and Italy. He flew 67 combat missions over Iraq and Bosnia where he participated in NATO’s first military combat mission in history. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star for Valor and the Purple Heart.

Mr. O’Grady graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. He has a Master’s Degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service by the University of Portland in Oregon. He is the recipient of the Ronald Reagan Distinguished Service Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Medal of Honor.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Basil Parker, of Virginia, to be Administrator of the Office of Electronic Government, Office of Management and Budget.

Mark C. Hendricks, of Utah, to be a Member of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee.

Richard Pluta, of Virginia, to be a Member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Committee.

Henry Boland Howard, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Security Education Board for a term of four years.

Jack Brewer, of Florida, to be a Member of the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys for a term of four years.

Jackie Gingrich Cushman, of Georgia, to be a Member of the Adams Memorial Commission.

Dr. Darren Jeffrey Beattie, of Colorado, to be a Member of the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Richard Rigdon, of Florida, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.

Barron L. Hetherington, of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.

Deborah Maestas, of New Mexico, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.

Michael Stumo, of Massachusetts, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.

Robert Samuel Carl, Jr., of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.

Roddey Dowd Jr., of North Carolina, to be a Member of the President’s Export Council.