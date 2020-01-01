Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominees

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, of Puerto Rico, to serve as Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit

Raúl Arias-Marxuach is a Judge on the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. Prior to his appointment in 2019, Judge Arias-Marxuach was Vice Chair of the Litigation Practice Group at McConnell Valdés LLC, where he maintained a diverse commercial litigation practice and accumulated substantial jury trial and appellate experience in complex matters. Before joining McConnell Valdés, Judge Arias-Marxuach served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Antonio S. Negrón-García of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico. Judge Arias-Marxuach earned his B.A. from Boston College; his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law; and an L.L.M. from Harvard Law School.

Maria Teresa B. Cenzon, of Guam, to serve as Judge on the District Court of Guam

Maria Cenzon currently serves as a Judge on the Superior Court of Guam, where she presides over civil, criminal, domestic, and probate dockets. Prior to her appointment to the bench in 2012, Judge Cenzon served as Chief Legal Counsel to the Governor of Guam and Director of Policy, Planning & Community Relations for the Unified Judiciary of Guam. Before going into government service, she was in private practice and counseled large local and international corporations as well as some of the Government of Guam’s largest agencies. Judge Cenzon received her B.A. from Marquette University and her J.D. from the Loyola University-Chicago School of Law.