St. Vincent and the Grenadines Election

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "The United States congratulates the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Prime Minister Gonsalves on the completion of their free and fair elections and looks forward to deepening our partnership.

"Our two countries are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to the rule of law, and we will continue to work together to promote security, economic prosperity, and democratic rights for people throughout the Caribbean. We commend the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for upholding the democratic heritage of the hemisphere."