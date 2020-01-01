Imperial Valley News Center

Energy Department Selects 14 High Performance Computing Projects to Bolster U.S. Manufacturing

Washington, DC - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $4.2 million for 14 projects to use the U.S. National Laboratories’ supercomputing resources to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Through DOE’s High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) program, competitively selected projects will use advanced modeling, simulation, and data analysis to achieve energy, material, and cost savings in manufacturing.

“The Trump Administration has prioritized the use of high-performance computing to solve critical national challenges,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. “By offering a fast and economical path to addressing energy-related technical hurdles, supercomputing tools bolster U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.”

DOE maintains world-class, high-performance computing (HPC) expertise and facilities, and the National Laboratories currently host nearly one third of the most powerful computers in the world. Under the HPC4Mfg program, industry researchers leverage these resources to accelerate innovation to improve energy efficiency and material productivity for manufacturers.

Projects selected today will receive up to $300,000 to support high performance computing processing time and work performed by the National Laboratories, along with university and non-profit partners. Industry partners provide a participant contribution of at least 20% of the project funding.

View a list of the selected projects.

HPC4Mfg is funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and is a subprogram of the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative. HPC4EI is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.