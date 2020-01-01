Imperial Valley News Center

Passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family and to the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. As the Prime Minister of Bahrain since its independence, Prince Khalifa was a statesman of the highest order and will always be known as a close friend and partner of the United States. Deeply committed to fostering peace in the region and throughout the world, we honor Prince Khalifa’s legacy and remain committed to deepening our strong partnership and friendship with the Kingdom of Bahrain."