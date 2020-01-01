Imperial Valley News Center

Administration Issues Joint Strategic Plan on Intellectual Property

Washington, DC - Monday, the United States Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator (IPEC), Vishal Amin, issued the United States Joint Strategic Plan on Intellectual Property (2020-2023). The Joint Strategic Plan (JSP) represents a comprehensive government-wide approach to promoting, protecting, and prioritizing our great competitive advantage –our Nation’s innovative economy.

This plan builds on the Administration’s four-part intellectual property strategy, focusing on developing America’s overall intellectual property policy to advance innovation and creativity, and to ensure effective intellectual property protection and enforcement, domestically and abroad.

“Over the past 4 years, the Administration has taken unprecedented measures to protect American intellectual property,” stated Coordinator Amin. “Our Joint Strategic Plan lays out a vision and strategy to set the stage for the efforts by the United States going into the next decade.”