Bank Robbery in Fallbrook - Robber Sought by FBI

Fallbrook, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery in Fallbrook, California.

On October 31, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a man entered the Chase Bank, located at 1091 South Mission Road, Fallbrook, California, without wearing a mask (COVID-19). A teller told the man the bank required customers to wear a COVID-19 protective mask inside the bank. The man briefly left the bank and returned wearing a mask.

Upon entering, the man wrote on a deposit slip while standing at a counter in middle of the lobby. The robber then presented a demand note which stated in part, “Don't do any sudden movements. Just read the note.” After receiving cash from the teller, the robber fled the bank on foot. Notably, the man walked with a limp as he left the bank.

Witnesses have described the robber as follows:

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian or Hispanic

Age: Late 30s—early40s

Hair: Gray hair/gray stubble

Height: 5’10” tall

Build: Skinny

Weight: Approximately 160 lbs.

Clothing: Black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, black baseball hat, black sunglasses, black mask, dark work style shoes

Weapon: No weapon displayed.

Anyone with information regarding this robber, please contact: