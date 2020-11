Imperial Valley News Center

Quilts of Valor Tammany McDaniel and Janice Lynn

Washington, DC - America Newscape had the privilege of getting a glimpse into the Quilts of Valor program and foundation with Tammany McDaniel Executive Director and Janice Lynn Perspectives.

#quiltsofvalor #janicelynn #quiltingbee #quilting #veterans #sevicemen #servicewomen