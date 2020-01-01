The Trump Administration Is Taking Action to Tighten Foreign Worker Visa Requirements

Washington, DC - "No one can compete with American workers when they’re given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PROTECTING AMERICAN WORKERS: President Donald J. Trump and his Administration are protecting American workers by reforming requirements governing the H-1B visa program.
- Today, the Trump Administration announced two Interim Final Rules to dramatically improve the H-1B work visa program.
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is tightening standards to require that foreign workers show specialized merit to establish their eligibility.
- DHS is also taking action to rein in “shadow,” third-party employers who use the H-1B program to displace American workers and to reduce the validity period for H-1Bs used by these “shadow” employers, which will ensure more frequent vetting for compliance with H-1B program requirements.
- DHS is codifying existing authorities to conduct workforce inspections and clarifying that failure to fully cooperate with inspections may result in the denial or revocation of employer H-1B petitions.
- The Department of Labor is publishing a rule to appropriately identify the wage levels for H-1Bs and other foreign labor programs, which will improve the quality of H-1B workers and better reflect wages paid to similarly employed workers in the United States.
- The rule will limit an employer’s ability to replace workers with cheap foreign labor and help ensure wages are not suppressed by the presence of low-cost foreign workers.
PUTTING AMERICAN WORKERS FIRST: President Trump is committed to making sure American workers are not disadvantaged by foreign labor.
- President Trump is improving America’s work visa programs to prioritize the highest-skilled workers and protect American jobs and wages.
- President Trump knows that H-1B visas should only be reserved for specialized talent that helps support a strong economy.
- For too long, this program has been misused as an inexpensive labor program, replacing American jobs in the process.
- These critical reforms will improve the quality of the H-1B program without changing the annual statutory cap for H-1B visas.
- The Trump Administration is closing loopholes that have allowed employers in the United States to replace American workers with low-cost foreign labor.
TAKING COMMONSENSE ACTION: President Trump continues to stand up for our Nation’s workers by taking action to preserve jobs for American citizens.
- Earlier this year, President Trump signed an Executive Order to prevent Federal dollars from being used to displace Americans with foreign workers or offshore labor.
- To aid our Nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the President placed a temporary pause on multiple categories of aliens from coming into the country for work.
- The Trump Administration issued regulations that will, once in effect, remove the incentive to apply for asylum for the purpose of obtaining authorization to work in the United States.
- President Trump has worked tirelessly to reshore American supply chains, bring investments home from overseas, and implement policies that promote buying and hiring American.