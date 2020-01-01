Imperial Valley News Center

Department of Justice Awards More than $92 Million to Support Offenders Returning to Communities

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs Tuesday announced awards totaling more than $92 million to reduce recidivism among adults and juvenile offenders returning to their communities after confinement.

OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) awarded grants to jurisdictions, research institutions and other organizations in support of proven science-based approaches to reintegrate offenders into communities.

President Trump is a staunch supporter of providing a second chance to incarcerated individuals reentering our communities. In 2018, he signed into law the First Step Act, including reauthorization of the Second Chance Act, the biggest piece of criminal justice reform legislation to be enacted in more than a decade. He also directed the establishment of the Federal Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry and tapped Pastor Tony Lowden to be its executive director. President Trump has declared April as Second Chance Month for the past four years, and these awards represent his Administration’s commitment to assisting people in America’s prisons and detention facilities who have earned the opportunity to take their places back in society.

“Former offenders are ultimately responsible for their own successes and failures, but our criminal and juvenile justice systems have an important role to play in preparing them for the obstacles that lie before them,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “I’m very pleased to make these resources available to help offenders get back on their feet and contribute to the prosperity of their communities and the betterment of our nation. I saw these programs work first hand in my time as a judge and am so grateful for the hard-working people who are helping our reentering population.”

Fiscal Year 2020 reentry and recidivism reduction grants awarded include the following:

More than $71.4 million under BJA’s grant programs designed to help communities develop and implement comprehensive and collaborative strategies to address the challenges posed by reentry and recidivism.

More than $11.2 million under OJJDP’s Second Chance Act suite of grant programs to support reentry services for detained juveniles and incarcerated parents with children under the age of 18.

More than $9.3 million under NIJ’s reentry research and evaluation programs, which support rigorous research to advance understanding about reoffending and the success of reentry strategies, programs and practices. This includes evaluating innovative reentry initiatives that specifically focus on juveniles, young adults and adults with a moderate-to-high risk of reoffending.

For a complete list of individual grant programs, amounts to be awarded, and the jurisdictions that will receive funding, visit: https://www.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh241/files/media/document/reentryfactsheet.pdf.