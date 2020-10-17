Imperial Valley News Center

White House Announces 2020 Fall Garden Tours

Washington, DC - This fall, the White House will open its gardens and grounds to visitors. The grounds will be open on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and Sunday, October 18, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover firsthand the beauty of the South Lawn, First Ladies Garden, White House Kitchen Garden, and the newly renovated Rose Garden. In August of 2020, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the restoration the iconic Rose Garden.

This event is free and open to the public, however, a ticket is required for all attendees (including small children). The National Park Service (NPS) will distribute free, timed tickets near the public entrance at the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest throughout each tour day. The entry point for all guests will be located near the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest. Please arrive 15 minutes before your preferred entry time. Please note, tickets will be distributed every half hour—one ticket per person—on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests attending Fall Garden Tours at the White House should expect the following precautions to be taken during their visit:

Guest capacity is limited and event hours are extended.

All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex.

Social distancing will be encouraged during the check-in process.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the tour route.

Please note the following items are not allowed on the White House grounds:

Aerosols, ammunition, animals other than service/guide animals, backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” x 13” x 7”), balloons, bicycles and scooters, coolers, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, e-cigarettes, electronic tablets, explosives, firearms, folding chairs, glass, thermal, or metal containers, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, selfie sticks, signs and flags of any kind, structures, supports for signs and placards, tents, toy guns, umbrellas with metal tips, weapons of any kind, and any other items determined to be potential safety hazards.

The Secret Service reserves the right to prohibit any other personal items. Please note that strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas (no metal tips), and cameras are permitted. All items needed for medical purposes will be permitted on the tour (such as wheelchairs, electric scooters, glucose tablets, and EpiPens). Please identify and explain all items needed for medical purposes to Secret Service agents upon arrival.

To check the status of Garden Tours in the event of inclement weather, please call the 24-hour information line at (202) 456-7041.