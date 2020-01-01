Imperial Valley News Center

Grevy’s Zebra Foals Make Their Debut at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Escondido, California - Six Endangered Grevy’s Zebra Foals Make Their Debut at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Ahead of October Kids Free Month Children 11 and Younger Get Free Admission to the Zoo and Safari Park, Presented by Mission Fed.

#zebras #babyanimals #kidsfree

Kids Free Month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will be extra special this year, after the birth of not one, but six endangered Grevy’s zebra foals—adding to San Diego Zoo Global’s ongoing effort to help preserve a population that is in steep decline. San Diego Zoo Global has a long history with Grevy’s zebra conservation, and each birth is significant. In their native Africa, the Grevy’s zebra population has been ravaged by anthrax outbreaks, pushing their numbers down so drastically that conservationists now estimate just over 2,250 individuals still survive. As a member of the Grevy’s Zebra Trust—an independent wildlife conservation organization—San Diego Zoo Global is working with other conservation groups to help safeguard and grow the population in Kenya.

“These 6 births are a major accomplishment because we want to make sure that we help support [Grevy’s zebras] potential to thrive,” said Selina Niblett, wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “Being able to participate in the breeding program and the Grevy’s Zebra Trust will really allow us to have a success story for this species.” Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo Safari Park during Kids Free, Presented by Mission Fed will have a chance to see these young zebras—ranging in age from 1 to 4 months—as they explore their habitat, by opting for a premium Cart Safari or Ultimate Safari experience.

These Safaris—along with other new experiences, such as the Sun Up Cheetah Safari, Cabana Safari and Wildlife Safari—offer guests a chance to connect with wildlife on a closer level and learn how they can help San Diego Zoo Global save wildlife worldwide. “The urgent nature of our work to save species remains unchanged, and the birth of these six endangered zebras is another step in ensuring that our work continues,” said Shawn Dixon, chief operating officer for San Diego Zoo Global.

“The support of our members and our guests, especially during Kids Free, is a vital lifeline for the world’s extraordinary wildlife.” Kids Free runs Oct. 1–31, 2020, with regular operating hours at the Zoo and the Safari Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All guests younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult with a valid form of admission during their visit. For more details on Grevy’s zebras, Kids Free and available tours or safari experiences, visit SanDiegoZoo.org or SDZSafariPark.org.

About San Diego Zoo Global As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is made accessible to over 1 billion people annually, reaching 150 countries via social media, our websites and the San Diego Zoo Kids network, in children’s hospitals in 12 countries. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible with support from our incredible donors committed to saving species from the brink of extinction.

About Mission Federal Credit Union Mission Fed Credit Union is San Diego’s largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed has in excess of $4 billion in assets, over 260,000 members, 32 convenient branches, 30,000 fee-free CO-OP ATMs nationwide and free Mobile and Online Banking Services. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and financial services such as Checking, Savings, Loans, Credit Cards, and Insurance. In addition, Mission Fed gives money back into the communities of San Diego and helps hundreds of non-profits. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Federally insured by NCUA and Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit www.MissionFed.com