Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Washington, DC - What they are saying: Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court:

Members of Congress

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “President Trump could not have made a better decision. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD): “The president had a strong list of principled and conservative jurists from which he could have chosen, and I applaud him for his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): “President Trump just knocked it out of the park with his Supreme Court nominee. There is no question that Amy Coney Barrett is the best-qualified person to uphold the Constitution. The Senate should confirm her quickly.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA): “Another great Supreme Court pick by @realDonaldTrump. Amy Coney Barrett is an impeccable jurist and an extraordinarily thoughtful, principled woman committed to our Constitution—and a New Orleans native! She deserves a swift, fair Senate process focused on her qualifications.”

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY): “Judge Barrett is an excellent choice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She is exceptionally qualified and her record demonstrates an unwavering fidelity to the Constitution.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition. She is an outstanding #SupremeCourt nominee by President @realDonaldTrump.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA): “Judge Barrett demonstrated her brilliant legal mind before the Judiciary Committee in 2017 and in more than 100 opinions since joining the Seventh Circuit. … She is eminently qualified for the Supreme Court.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member John Cornyn (R-TX): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a legal trailblazer with a deep respect for the law and our nation’s founding principles.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Mike Lee (R-UT): “Judge Barrett is going to be a fantastic Supreme Court justice. I think she’ll be a textualist and an originalist. She’ll be devoted to the principle of constitutionality limited government.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Judge Barrett is well-qualified to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Having confirmed her to the circuit court in 2017 with bipartisan support, the Senate has already undertaken a thorough and rigorous review of her record.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Ben Sasse (R-NE): “Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal thinker and will be an excellent Supreme Court Justice.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Josh Hawley (R-MO): “This is a big moment for religious conservatives. For years we’ve been told to take a back seat in #SCOTUS nominations, but not any longer. @realDonaldTrump has chosen a nominee in #AmyConeyBarrett who religious conservatives can call one of their own”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Thom Tillis (R-NC): “Today, President @realDonaldTrump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is an incredible, well-qualified judge who interprets the Constitution as written and she will protect the rights of all Americans.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Joni Ernst (R-IA): “Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett is an experienced jurist, a working mom of seven, an accomplished legal scholar, and a fellow Midwesterner.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Mike Crapo (R-ID): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett for this high honor. I look forward to the opportunity to meet with her to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member John Kennedy (R-LA): “@realDonaldTrump has nominated an impressive jurist in Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has real-world experience in the classroom and in the courtroom.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): “Congratulations to the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett is an outstanding jurist and a committed constitutionalist. She is an excellent nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and I look forward to hearing her testimony before @senjudiciary.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK): “I congratulate Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to serve on our nation’s highest court.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL): “Our next Supreme Court Justice must be a steadfast supporter of upholding our nation’s Constitution. I have no doubt in Judge Barrett’s qualifications and I look forward to supporting her nomination.”

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): “Congratulations to Judge Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court. She’s well qualified for the job given her extensive legal and academic experience. Like the president’s previous nominees, she understands her Constitutional role.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is one of the finest legal minds of her generation and has now proven to be a wise judge as well. I congratulate Judge Barrett on her nomination and I commend President Trump for another outstanding choice.”

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified nominee, who I look forward to meeting with and evaluating in the upcoming weeks.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL): “Judge Barrett is a well-qualified, highly respected nominee, and that’s why the Senate previously confirmed her… I believe Judge Barrett would make an excellent Supreme Court justice, and I look forward to once again supporting her nomination in the U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL): “I applaud President @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to service on the U.S. Supreme Court. She is a brilliant legal mind who understands the proper and distinct roles of the three branches of government.”

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding choice to serve on our nation’s highest court.”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA): “I’m proud to support #AmyConeyBarrett as @realDonaldTrump’s nominee for #SCOTUS. I’m confident she will protect individual liberties like the right to life & the 2nd Amendment by ensuring the Constitution & our laws are applied as written. Congratulations, Judge Barrett!”

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett for this high honor. Judge Barrett has a reputation as an exemplary jurist and Constitutionalist, and I look forward to meeting with her to learn more about her judicial philosophy.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN): “Amy Coney Barrett has shown through her nearly one hundred written opinions on the appellate court that she is a strong Constitutional originalist who will not cut the American people out of their own government by treating the Supreme Court as a third chamber of Congress.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN): “I am thrilled with @POTUS’s nomination of fellow Hoosier, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to serve on the Supreme Court. I’ve come to know her as an incredibly sharp legal mind, a woman of great integrity, and a dedicated mother of seven.”

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS): “I look forward to meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and I congratulate her on this most prestigious nomination.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a well-qualified nominee, having served as a clerk for Justice Scalia and distinguishing herself as a law professor at Notre Dame before receiving bipartisan support during her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court. I believe she will make an excellent justice that will serve our country and Constitution well, and I look forward to seeing her confirmed soon.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA): “Judge Barrett would be only the second Supreme Court justice from Louisiana, and she’s going to make our state and nation proud.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in both her judicial record and philosophy, has made clear her commitment to interpreting and upholding the law and the Constitution as they are written. I was proud to support her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and look forward to supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS): “I commend President Trump on another exceptional pick for the high court, and I hope to meet with Judge Barrett soon.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS): “@realdonaldtrump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a #SCOTUS vacancy. In Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I believe the President has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who would bring an important perspective to the Court.”

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT): “Judge Barrett will defend our Montana way of life from those that want to take away our 2nd Amendment rights and destroy our jobs.”

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC): “President Trump has made a solid choice in nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a highly accomplished and respected candidate.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE): “I am encouraged that @realDonaldTrump has announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to serve as the next Justice on the Supreme Court. As a young mother on the 7th circuit court with a history clerking for Justice Scalia, she is a brilliant choice.”

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND): “We congratulate Judge Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has an outstanding record of accomplishment as well as a strong record of upholding the law, rather than legislating from the bench.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND): “Excellent choice, President @realDonaldTrump Judge Amy Coney Barrett seems made for this moment. She’s a brilliant legal scholar who’s come face-to-face with the appalling attacks of the far-left and won.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH): “I welcome the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the #SCOTUS. Judge Barrett is a well regarded jurist with a distinguished record of service who was confirmed by the Senate nearly 3 years ago for the 7th Circuit.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK): “@realDonaldTrump made the right choice by choosing Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK): “She is a dedicated mother of seven, a wife, and a person of strong faith. She is clearly well prepared for the task. Her education, experience and personal convictions all play an important role in her judicial philosophy as a strict constructionist.”

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA): “I am pleased that President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC): “From her time as a clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, to her work as an esteemed law professor and judge, Amy Coney Barrett has proven she would be a fantastic pick for the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD): “President @realDonaldTrump has made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT): “Amy Coney Barrett is a highly-respected jurist with distinguished legal and academic credentials.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV): “President Trump has selected another outstanding Supreme Court candidate by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY): “This is a historic choice by @realDonaldTrump. Judge Barrett is a highly qualified nominee. She will apply the law, not legislate from the bench.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL): “The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court is a big win for this country.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL): “Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2017. She has already been vetted. She should easily and quickly be confirmed again.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL): “I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to following her upcoming confirmation process in the Senate.”

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR): “The President’s nomination to the highest court has the experience, intellect, and perspective that will one day show her to be a revered Justice.”

Rep. French Hill (R-AR): “@POTUS has nominated a well-qualified jurist to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR): “Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent pick for the Supreme Court. She’s a brilliant legal scholar with impeccable credentials, and her originalist approach to the Constitution will hopefully reverse the Court’s trend of legislating from the bench.”

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR): “I congratulate Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s impressive body of jurisprudence exemplifies a legal philosophy rooted in upholding the Constitution, the bedrock of our nation.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified jurist for our nation’s highest court, and she has been well regarded and respected by her colleagues.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She is a brilliant choice and will interpret our beloved constitution as written.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her #SCOTUS nomination! President @realDonaldTrump has picked a distinguished judge, and I am confident she will defend the Constitution and rule of law.”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA): “Judge Barrett has been described as a ‘champion of originalism.’ That record gives me confidence that she will leave the policy making to Congress, where it belongs.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent pick by President Trump for the Supreme Court. She is a brilliant legal mind and solid conservative. The Senate should confirm her immediately.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO): “Thrilled that @realDonaldTrump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the passing of RBG.”

Rep. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s brilliance, exceptional credentials, and impressive record serve as proof that she will be an excellent addition to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL): “I applaud @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL): “Amy Coney Barrett will be a great addition to the #SCOTUS bench & will fiercely defend our constitution!”

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL): “Thank you @POTUS for keeping your word to nominate an individual with a record of preserving our liberties as enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA): “Amy Coney Barrett is the perfect pick, and I look forward to her swift confirmation.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA): “#AmyConeyBarrett is a dedicated Catholic, devoted mother of 7, and proud Constitutionalist. She’s a great choice for the job to succeed Justice Ginsburg.”

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding selection by President @realDonaldTrump to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN): “I applaud President Trump for nominating 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN): “.@realdonaldtrump outstanding selection as your nominee to the Supreme Court: Amy Coney Barrett. U.S. Senate quickly confirm this nominee!!!”

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN): “I can think of no one better qualified to serve on the Supreme Court than my fellow Hoosier, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY): “Thank you President Donald Trump for nominating to the U.S. Supreme Court the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.”

Rep. James Comer (R-KY): “@realDonaldTrump hits another home run with his third #SCOTUS nomination.”

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY): “I applaud @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the 9th member of the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA): “Amy Coney Barrett is a solid Constitutionalist and highly regarded judge. She will make an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI): “President Trump has made an excellent decision in nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a skilled jurist with an exceptional record. I hope the Senate acts in a timely manner to confirm this highly qualified nominee.”

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI): “I applaud President Trump for his selection of another highly qualified Supreme Court nominee.”

Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO): “I applaud President Trump for nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a Constitutional conservative who will be steadfast in her pursuit of the original intent of our founding documents and the law. I encourage the Senate to swiftly confirm her.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO): “I applaud @realDonaldTrump’s Supreme Court pick to #FillTheSeat!”

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO): “Judge Barrett is one of our most well respected legal minds. President Trump has once again honored his commitment to appoint judges who put the Constitution and rule of law above all else.”

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO): “Judge Barrett is a woman of extraordinary intellect who has dedicated her life and career to the judicial system and to the rule of law.”

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent decision by President Trump as a nominee to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. I look forward to a swift confirmation in the U.S. Senate.”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC): “President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is an exciting and important step toward the long-sought goal of a Supreme Court that reliably honors the Constitution and enacted laws and refrains from legislating. I urge the Senate to confirm Judge Barrett promptly.”

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC): “Amy Coney Barrett is a proven originalist. She has a record of interpreting the laws as they are written rather than incorporating her own political beliefs into her decisions.”

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC): “Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by President @realDonaldTrump”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her well deserved nomination to the Supreme Court!”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a former clerk for Justice Scalia, Notre Dame law professor, federal appeals court judge for the Seventh Circuit, mother of 7, and a protector of the U.S. Constitution. She will apply the law fairly, reasonably, and as written.”

Rep. Pete King (R-NY): “Totally support @POTUS Trump decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to SCOTUS. Outstanding choice.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “President @realDonaldTrump made a superb decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett was just nominated to the highest court in our land; a great honor for a US jurist.”

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett! I’m confident she will be a great addition to #SCOTUS.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH): “President Trump makes another great pick! Amy Coney Barrett is a beyond excellent choice for the United States Supreme Court.”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK): “In nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, @POTUS is fulfilling his constitutional obligation, & he is right to do so.”

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant legal mind, an outstanding person, and the right choice for the Supreme Court.”

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a qualified jurist and principled originalist who has a proven record of upholding the U.S. Constitution. I urge the Senate to follow historical precedent and ensure that this #SCOTUS nominee receives just consideration.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA): “This is a great pick by @realDonaldTrump. Amy Coney Barrett will have a lasting impact on our judicial system.”

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC): “Bravo to @realDonaldTrump for the outstanding nomination of a strong, thoughtful, and brilliant jurist, and one who will impact the Supreme Court for decades to come.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC): “By every measure of both competence and experience, Amy Coney Barrett appears to be a highly qualified nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC): “Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent pick by the Trump Administration for the next Supreme Court Justice. She is experienced, accomplished, and a great defender of the Constitution.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC): “I commend @realDonaldTrump for nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court Justice position.”

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant jurist committed to interpreting the Constitution as our Founders intended. I fully support her nomination and swift confirmation.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN): “I support President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.”

Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN): “I applaud President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Rep. John Rose (R-TN): “President Trump makes history again! Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a strong constitutionalist and an excellent choice for #SCOTUS. I look forward to her swift confirmation in the Senate.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX): “Judge #ACB has impeccable integrity, exceptional credentials, and the highest regard for the Constitution and rule of law. I applaud President @realDonaldTrump for another stellar appointment to the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX): “I would like to congratulate @POTUS on a stellar Supreme Court nominee in Amy Coney Barrett.”

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX): “I fully support President Trump fulfilling his constitutional duty by nominating the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett to fill the recent Supreme Court vacancy.”

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA): “Amy Coney Barrett has devoted her life to serving the Constitution. Her nomination to the Supreme Court reflects a distinguished career and stellar judicial mind.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court today! Well deserved!”

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is immensely qualified & will adhere strictly to the text of laws & the wording of the Constitution. She will bring bring extensive experience to the bench.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA): “A great choice! I applaud @POTUS for this decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She’s qualified and deeply respected for her great legal mind. I trust she will uphold the rule of law and defend the Constitution.”

Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV): “I applaud President Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left behind by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

State Officials

Governor Mike Dunleavy (R-AK): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally qualified jurist who will make an excellent US Supreme Court Associate Justice.”

Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL): “I commend @POTUS’ nomination of Judge Barrett to #SCOTUS. She’ll embody the precedent est. by Justice RBG & prove that a woman can be a wife, mother, & person of faith, while still effectively performing her duties as a justice.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett will make an excellent Supreme Court justice. … She is a sound jurist whose years of legal service will bring much-needed diversity to the Supreme Court. President Trump has made a wise choice.”

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ): “I’m thrilled to see President Trump nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.”

Governor Ralph Torres (R-CNMI): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished and excellent jurist, who will serve all Americans from Washington to the territories honorably on our nation’s highest court.”

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA): “Excellent choice by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, and congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on your historic SCOTUS nomination!”

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA): “President @realdonaldtrump has nominated an incredibly qualified, objective jurist and law professor to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN): “Judge Barrett’s compelling combination of experience and intellect would serve our country well on the Supreme Court bench, adding another healthy dose of Hoosier hospitality to our nation’s capital.”

Governor Brad Little (R-ID): “Idaho supports President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee!”

Governor Mike Parson (R-MO): “#AmyConeyBarrett is a fierce protector of our Constitution and an inspiration for women across our nation.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R-MS): “I am thrilled about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett! A strong constitutionalist. Means a lot for my girls to see such an example of strong, southern, Godly leadership from a conservative woman at the highest levels of the law. Ignore the inevitable slander and confirm her!”

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND): “Congrats to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination by @realDonaldTrump, an excellent choice to be the next U.S. Supreme Court justice and 5th woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.”

Governor Pete Ricketts (R-NE): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court. She has an outstanding record of respecting the Constitution and the rule of law, and I strongly urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm her nomination.”

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH): “As President of the United States, President Trump has the constitutional obligation to put forward a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, and I applaud his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is both highly qualified and highly respected.”

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced (PNP/R-PR): “I would like to congratulate POTUS @realDonaldTrump for exercising his constitutional obligation to nominate Justice Barrett to fill the vacancy in the SCOTUS.”

Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC): “Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent choice by President @realDonaldTrump I’m confident she will serve on the Supreme Court with distinction – guided by the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD): “Liberals and their media allies always attack strong women who defend the Constitution. So I hope South Dakotans will join me in praying for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family.”

Governor Bill Lee (R-TN): “Excellent pick with a Tennessee connection. Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination and looking forward to a swift confirmation.”

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable individual who will make an outstanding Supreme Court Justice.”

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV): “My sincere congratulations go out to @realDonaldTrump on an outstanding selection for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s career is proof that she is committed to upholding our Constitution and the rule of law.”

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY): “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination by @realDonaldTrump to the #SCOTUS. Her career as a jurist has demonstrated a commitment to our Constitution and the rule of law.”

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL): “President Trump is fulfilling his Constitutional oath and his obligation to the American people by putting forward a Supreme Court nominee.”

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R-AR): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a brilliant legal mind, impeccable credentials—no. 1 in law school class & clerk for Justice Scalia—& strong fidelity to our Constitution & rule of law. She & our country deserve a fair and respectful hearing, & I look forward to her confirmation.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (R-FL): “Congratulations Judge Amy Coney Barrett for your nomination to #SCOTUS. I look forward to you serving our nation’s highest court with honor and distinction.”

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R-GA): “There are no two ways about it – Judge Amy Coney Barrett is imminently qualified to serve on our nations highest court. As I recall this moment from a her last confirmation hearing, I’m reminded she is not only a remarkable jurist, she’s also a devoted mother and wife.”

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg (R-IA): “Excited and motivated by Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President @realDonaldTrump’s superb pick to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States!”

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser (R-LA): “I am pleased that Louisiana-native, Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated by @realDonaldTrump to the Supreme Court. Amy, a graduate of St. Mary’s Dominican High School, is a conservative intellectual, a great choice for our country’s highest court, and a wonderful ambassador of LA”

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette (R-SC): “As a Catholic woman in government, I could not be more supportive of President @realDonaldTrump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. I’m thankful to our President for taking bold action in his selection of a strong, smart, conservative woman.”

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-TN): “Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court by @realdonaldtrump.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who clerked for Justice Scalia, is a woman of unimpeachable character and integrity, an attorney of extraordinary intellect and accomplishment, and a jurist of the highest caliber and order.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R): “Pres. @realDonaldTrump has again nominated an exceptional legal scholar to serve on the nation’s highest court.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R): “Phenomenal pick by @realDonaldTrump. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be a faithful servant to the rule of law. Tremendous to see another working mother nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R): “Amy Coney Barrett is an exemplary jurist and an extraordinary mother. She is accomplished and hardworking, and she understands the Constitution and the #RuleOfLaw. We need a full Court this term.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R): “Fantastic #SCOTUS pick by @RealDonaldTrump. Judge Barrett

is a courageous defender of the Constitution and her record speaks for itself. I’m confident @senatemajldr will make sure she’s confirmed.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R): “The defense of life and liberty depends on a complete Supreme Court. That is why I applaud the President for ignoring leftist hypocrisy and fulfilling his Constitutional responsibility without delay. I hope the U.S. Senate will also fulfill their Constitutional duty and quickly confirm Judge Barrett.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R): “The selection of #AmyConeyBarrett for #SCOTUS by @realDonaldTrump is an absolute home run. She’s an incredible jurist, a true originalist and someone who has lived an incredible life of service.”

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R): “Amy Coney Barrett is an exemplary jurist. Accomplished, honest, hardworking. She will be a fair Justice and deserves a fair confirmation process.”

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox (R): “Great to see that @realDonaldTrump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has impeccable and unassailable credentials.”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson (R): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett has served the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit with honor. Her numerous accomplishments have prepared her for this moment, including clerking for Justice Scalia. The time is right for her to rise to the highest Court of the land.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R): “Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Trump’s best judicial nomination yet. Brilliant, clear-eyed and capable, she will apply the law is it is written, not as she wishes it to be.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (R): “Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an outstanding addition to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (R): “Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished and honorable jurist, who deserves a fair process and confirmation. The Constitution and history are on our side.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R): “May God shield Amy Coney Barrett and her family during this process. She will make an exceptional justice on the United States Supreme Court.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (R): “Amy Coney Barrett is an incredible candidate for the high court who has a deep and abiding respect for the Rule of Law. She’s a respected jurist, accomplished professor, dedicated wife, mother and woman of faith. I urge Congress to confirm her before Election Day.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R): “Judge Barrett is a fantastic pick by President Trump. She brings a wealth of experience and judicial wisdom to the Supreme Court. She is a respected scholar, a highly qualified jurist and a principled woman of faith.”

Cabinet Members & Administration Officials

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross: “President Trump has put forth a highly qualified individual with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar: “Honored to be at the @WhiteHouse today as President Trump announced that the incredibly qualified Judge Amy Coney Barrett is his Supreme Court nominee.”

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson: “I applaud President @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified jurist with a brilliant legal mind and the right temperament to interpret the U.S. Constitution.”

Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette: “President @realDonaldTrump has made a strong choice in selecting Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.”

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler: “Judge Barrett is an excellent choice and will uphold the rule of law should she be confirmed. I applaud @POTUS ‘s decision to nominate an originalist to the highest court.”

Policy Organizations & Legal Community

American Center for Law and Justice: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent nominee to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, with a proven track record of upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.”

American Conservative Union: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett must be confirmed before the election.”

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning: “President Donald Trump has fulfilled his constitutional responsibility to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett is highly qualified jurist and would make an outstanding associate justice.”

Americans for Prosperity Vice President for Legal and Judicial Strategy Casey Mattox: “AFP’s activists proudly support the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. We are confident that she will embrace her role to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people while recognizing that we elect Congress, not the courts, to legislate.”

Americans United for Life President and CEO Catherine Glenn Foster: “Amy Coney Barrett is the best and most qualified successor for the iconic Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court. The President made a wise choice.”

Article 3 Project President Mike Davis: “President @realDonaldTrump could not have picked a better Supreme Court nominee.”

Cato Institute’s Robert A. Levy Center For Constitutional Studies Director Ilya Shapiro: “Judge Barrett has displayed a seriousness of purpose and is dedicated to finding and applying the Constitution’s original public meaning.”

Club for Growth President David McIntosh: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an excellent selection who has shown a rock-solid commitment to originalism and the Constitution.”

Concerned Women for America President and CEO Peggy Nance: “Conservative women are rejoicing today on this significant moment where President Donald Trump has, for the first time in our nation’s history, given conservative women a voice on the nation’s highest court. Amy Coney Barrett is a constitutionalist, a top-notch legal scholar, and simply the best choice for this seat.”

The George Washington University Law Professor Johnathan Turley: “I have long criticized the near monopoly held by Harvard, Yale, and Columbia in modern nominations. A graduate of Notre Dame, Barrett brings a long needed educational diversity to the court.”

Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President Erich Pratt: “From a Second Amendment perspective, Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears to be a strong choice. ”

Faith and Freedom Coalition Executive Director Timothy Head: “Amy Coney Barrett is the principled conservative we need on the Supreme Court bench right now. She is an accomplished woman of the law and someone who practices the pro-life values she preaches.”

Faith and Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed: “Outstanding choice by @realDonaldTrump of Amy Coney Barrett for #SCOTUS. She is superbly qualified and should be swiftly confirmed by the US Senate.”

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins: “Excellent choice! So grateful @realDonaldTrump doesn’t choose the path of least resistance!”

Harvard University Law Professor Noah Feldman: “Regardless of what you or I may think of the circumstances of this nomination, Barrett is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James: “At this pivotal point in our nation’s history, Judge Barrett is the right person for the job. She is a committed originalist with sterling credentials, a brilliant legal mind, and a steel backbone. Every American should not only support her nomination, but celebrate it.”

Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty: “The Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty (’JCRL’) and its general counsel Howard Slugh applaud the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to become an associate justice on the United States Supreme Court.”

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino: “Wow. I had high expectations and I was so impressed by how charming and lovely Amy Coney Barrett is in person. She knocked it out of the park!”

Live Action: “Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court! We support her swift confirmation to our nation’s highest court.”

March For Life: “President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Possessing impeccable qualifications, we have confidence she will fairly apply the law and Constitution as written, which includes protecting the most vulnerable in our nation.”

National Rifle Association: “The @NRA fully supports President @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. The Senate should act swiftly to confirm her.”

Students for Life: “The PICK is in and we couldn’t be more excited! Amy Coney Barrett will be a judicial role model in the Supreme Court and a pro-life leader for years to come. #justice4life #confirmACB”

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser: “Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant jurist in the mold of the late Justice Scalia, and President Trump could not have made a stronger selection to fill this Supreme Court vacancy.”

Tea Party Patriots: “A woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution was just nominated to the Supreme Court.”

University of California Berkley Law Professor John Yoo: “President Donald Trump has kept his campaign promise and nominated an outstanding conservative woman for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.”

University of Iowa Law Professor Derek T. Muller: “Amy Barrett was my Evidence professor. She’s been exceedingly generous with her time & an important mentor to me, as the field of Notre Dame Law alumni-turned-law professors is fairly small. I’m thrilled to see a good & decent person, & a crisp & clear writer, nominated.”

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins: “The same impressive intellect, character and temperament that made Judge Barrett a successful nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals will serve her and the nation equally well as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

University of Notre Dame Law School Dean Marcus Cole: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an absolutely brilliant legal scholar and jurist. She is also one of the most popular teachers we have ever had here at Notre Dame Law School.”

University of Notre Dame Law Professor Nicole Garnett: “I am elated that the president chose my friend and colleague as his nominee. She will serve our nation with distinction.”

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue: “America’s free enterprise system depends on the fair application of the law, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has no doubt that Judge Barrett will treat all litigants – including the business community – fairly. She will make an excellent associate justice.”

Media

Chicago Tribune Editorial Board: “Barrett, 48, appears to be an excellent choice. We hope the Judiciary Committee will provide a platform for her to explain how she approaches constitutional and statutory issues and address any questions or criticisms that senators may have.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “Clearly Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified as a jurist. She has a wonderful, wonderful personal story, a beautiful family as we all saw.”

CNN Contributor Scott Jennings: “ACB. Sharpie – she’s a lock. Trump remarks perfect today. ACB remarks were perfect. Family adorable. White House decorated beautifully. A lot of Americans are going to see themselves in ACB and love this nomination.”

CNN Political Commentator Mia Love: “Congratulations to #AmyConeyBarrett for her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. It is so refreshing to see a successful conservative woman being asked to serve our nation at the highest levels. She is eminently qualified to serve and I look forward to her Senate confirmation.”

The Detroit News Editorial Board: “Regardless of the politics at play, Barrett is a strong choice, and she deserves a fair hearing in the Senate.”

The Detroit News’ Ingrid Jacques: “Watching Judge Amy Coney Barrett just now, I’m proud as a conservative woman to see her accept this nomination with such grace.”

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro: “President Trump’s nomination today of Amy Coney Barrett – a brilliant scholar, jurist, constitutional textualist, mother of seven, with an unblemished reputation – will cement the conservative leaning of the Supreme Court for decades to come.”

National Review Editor Rich Lowry: “Inspired choice, pitch-perfect event, great introduction to the American public”

National Review Contributing Editor Andrew McCarthy: “I think she’ll be an exquisite Justice in the Supreme Court.”

Political Commentator Josh Holmes: “The man nominates incredible judges. No question about it.”

Radio Host Hugh Hewitt: “Well done @realDonaldTrump and congratulations to Judge Barrett who will soon be Justice Barrett.”

Radio Host Mark Levin: “Judge Barrett’s comments were pitch- and substantively perfect.”

Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich: “Congratulations to Judge Barrett and thank you President Trump for having the courage to nominate her.”

Washington Examiner Contributor Kimberly Ross: “Judge Barrett is an excellent nominee.”

The Washington Post Columnist Marc Thiessen: “What a wonderful model for young girls. You can have a big diverse family and also serve on the highest court in the land.”