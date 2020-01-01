Imperial Valley News Center

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Exceptional Legal Experience, Expertise, and Judicial Record Make Her the Right Choice to Serve on the Supreme Court

Washington, DC - "Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American President can make." ~ President Donald J. Trump

THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR THE COURT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial record make her an excellent choice to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is currently serving the American people on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Barrett has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislating from the bench. Judge Barrett’s excellent judicial record shows she will protect the rights of Americans and defend the rule of law.

Judge Barrett’s character and work ethic have earned her awards and bipartisan praise from the legal community. Judge Barrett’s colleagues at Notre Dame Law School signed a letter supporting her 2017 nomination, calling her “a model of the fair, impartial and sympathetic judge.” In 2017, a bipartisan group of law professors – including professors from Harvard and Stanford and other law schools around the country – urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit, describing her work as “rigorous, fair-minded, respectful, and constructive.” The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as “well qualified” in 2017.



EXCEPTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett brings a wealth of experience from her time in private practice, academia, and public service.

Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after she was nominated by President Trump and confirmed on a bipartisan vote.

Judge Barrett was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to sit on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, where she served from 2010 to 2016.

After graduating from law school, Judge Barrett clerked for D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Judge Barrett practiced both trial and appellate litigation in Washington, D.C. at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, & Lewin, and at Baker Botts.

Judge Barrett worked for more than 15 years in academia, shaping the next generation of legal minds and supporting the professional development of her students.

PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has received numerous awards as a result of her excellence as a legal scholar and professor.