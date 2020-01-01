Imperial Valley News Center

Celebrating World Rhino Day via San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Escondido, California - Today, two southern white rhino calves played, chased impalas, and met giraffes and African crowned cranes as they explored the expansive African Plains habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park—and at the same time, two greater one-horned rhino calves jogged and gave themselves mud baths in their Asian Savanna habitat. On World Rhino Day, today and every day: San Diego Zoo Global works to bring about awareness of rhinos, and the importance of conservation efforts to protect these iconic animals.

