Presiding Bishop’s Statement on the Death of Justice Ginsburg

Washington, DC - Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has issued the following statement:

"The late John Fitzgerald Kennedy once said, “while on earth God’s work must truly be our own.”



"The sacred cause of liberty and justice, dignity and equality decreed by God and meant for all has been advanced because while on earth Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made God’s work her own. Because of her the ancient words of the prophet Micah to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God have found fulfillment. May we follow in her footprints. May she rest in the arms of the God who is love and the author of true justice.



"Rest In Peace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Shalom." ~ Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry