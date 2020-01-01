Imperial Valley News Center

Mauricio Claver-Carone elected to lead the Inter-American Development Bank

Washington, DC - Congratulations to Mauricio Claver-Carone on his election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). His nomination represented a historic commitment by the United States to help our neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean recover from the coronavirus pandemic and return to the path of economic growth. The strong backing of shareholders today is a testament to the confidence the region has in Mauricio’s commitment to reenergize the IDB as a critical hemispheric institution, and in his strategic vision for accelerating best-in-class private investment in the region.

Mauricio is the embodiment of the energetic and innovative financial leaders who will take the IDB to the next level. He has committed to creating the most inclusive leadership team in IDB history to better represent all members of the bank, both small and large. In further evidence of his broad support, Mauricio was not only nominated by the United States to lead the IDB, but was co-nominated by Guyana, Haiti, El Salvador, Paraguay, and Israel.

Mauricio has served with distinction as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs for the National Security Council. In this role, he has provided strong counsel regarding Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean to President Donald J. Trump and myself. He also served as the United States Representative to the International Monetary Fund and as a senior advisor to the Treasury. His leadership on the América Crece(“Growth in the Americas”) initiative, the Back to the Americas program, and the Western Hemisphere Strategic Framework demonstrate his commitment to the region’s economic growth and development.

We look forward to working with Mauricio Claver-Carone, the IDB, and Latin America and the Caribbean over the coming years to fully realize our hemisphere of freedom.