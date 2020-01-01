Imperial Valley News Center

First Lady Melania Trump’s Call with Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce of the United Kingdom

Washington, DC - Yesterday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke with Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce of the United Kingdom. Mrs. Trump congratulated Ambassador Pierce on becoming the first female ambassador to the United States from the United Kingdom.

The First Lady extended her condolences to the British people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs. Trump also expressed optimism and hope that there would soon be an effective vaccine and that the global economy would continue to recover. Mrs. Trump and Ambassador Pierce looked forward to both of our countries working closely together and emerging stronger than before.