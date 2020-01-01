Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Thursday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Andrew J. Lawler, of California, to be Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

Andrew J. Lawler is a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for International Fisheries at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He serves concurrently as Alternate Federal Commissioner to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, and the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission.

Prior to joining the Department of Commerce, Mr. Lawler was the editor and publisher of numerous publications focused on general business topics, international trade, fishing, and ranching. He received his B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Zachary T. Haines, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

Zachary T. Haines is an entrepreneur who currently serves as the CEO for Distributor Partners of America. Under his leadership, the organization grew from approximately 67 distributors to more than 1,000 companies in the industrial, safety, and facility maintenance industries. In 2018, he was appointed to serve a nine-year term on the Board of Trustees for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Mr. Haines is actively involved in the Sons of the American Revolution, having at least ten ancestors who served or furnished material aid to the cause of liberty in the Revolutionary War. In this capacity, he chairs an annual patriotic essay contest for high school students and honors local ROTC cadets and midshipmen.

Mr. Haines earned his B.S. from Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio.

President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Peter N. Kirsanow, of Ohio, to be Vice Chairperson of the United States Commission on Civil Rights.

Aaron Ellis Ringel, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Global Public Affairs).

John Finley, of New York, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Kristopher B. King, of South Carolina, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Luke A. Nichter, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.