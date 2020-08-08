Imperial Valley News Center

Bill Announcements

Washington, DC - On Saturday, August 8, 2020, the President signed into law:

H.R. 886, the “Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019,” which requires the Department of Justice, in coordination with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to establish a Veterans Treatment Court Program;

H.R. 3504, the “Ryan Kules and Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019,” which amends various VA authorities related to the specially adapted housing, education benefit, work-study, and home loan programs; and

H.R. 4920, the “Department of Veterans Affairs Contracting Preference Consistency Act of 2020,” which provides for an exception to certain VA small business contracting requirements.