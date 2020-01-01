Imperial Valley News Center

National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien on Lebanon

Washington, DC - Under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States is delivering critical emergency aid to Lebanon following Tuesday’s horrific event in Beirut. The first wave of United States relief, coordinated between the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) includes food, water, and critical medical supplies.

The United States, through the support of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, will continue to work closely with authorities on the ground in Lebanon to identify further health and humanitarian needs and will provide further assistance in the period to come. USAID is deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) today to Beirut to assist in the coordination and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The United States extends our condolences to all of the families of those lost in this tragedy. We stand firmly with the people of Lebanon and will continue to offer our full support through this difficult time.