Come fly with me - Senior Moment Matters

Riverside, California - You’d have a hard time guessing what Robina Asti of Riverside, did for a living up until now. At “the ripe, young age” of 99, Ms. Asti is the world’s oldest active pilot and was employed as a flight instructor at the NextGen Flight Academy at the Riverside Municipal Airport, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The record keepers at Guinness bestowed her with the honor soon after she completed her final flight lesson recently. And, her last student, Brandon Martini, gave her high marks for her skills. He told KABC-TV: "She taught me some things up there that I haven't learned in well over 1,000 hours." Meanwhile, Ms. Asti told reporters that she wanted to show that senior citizens are strong, vital and can still contribute.