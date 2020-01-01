Imperial Valley News Center

Kentucky Man Sentenced for Role in Concealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Corporate Contributions to U.S. Senate Campaign

Lexington, Kentucky - A Kentucky man was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for his role in orchestrating a multi-year scheme to funnel more than $200,000 in secret, unlawful corporate contributions into a campaign for United States Senate and for causing the concealment of those contributions from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr. of the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown Jr. of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office made the announcement.

Gerald G. Lundergan, 73, of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

On September 12, 2019, following a five-week trial, a jury convicted Lundergan of one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, four counts of causing the submission of false statements to the FEC and four counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede a matter within the FEC’s jurisdiction.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Lundergan used the funds of S.R. Holding Company Inc. (S.R. Holding), a company he owned, to pay for services provided by consultants and vendors to a campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in the 2014 election cycle. The candidate for this seat was Lundergan’s daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes (Democrat). The evidence established that Lundergan caused the issuance of a number of payments from S.R. Holding funds for services that included audio-video production, lighting, recorded telephone calls and campaign consulting, between July 2013 and December 2015.

The corporate contributions also included monthly payments from S.R. Holding to co-conspirator Dale C. Emmons and his company during this period. Emmons provided services to the campaign and sought and received compensation from Lundergan and S.R. Holding. Emmons also used the funds of his corporation, Emmons & Company Inc., to pay other vendors and a campaign worker for services rendered to the campaign. Those services included recorded telephone calls, technological support services, and other campaign-related expenses.

The evidence established that Lundergan and Emmons concealed these activities from other officials associated with the campaign. Their concealments caused the campaign unwittingly to file false reports with the FEC because the reports failed to disclose the source and amount of the corporate contributions.

The FBI investigated the case. Deputy Chief Robert J. Heberle of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew T. Boone and Kate K. Smith of the Eastern District of Kentucky are prosecuting the case.