President Donald J. Trump’s America First Policies are Uplifting and Empowering Hispanic Americans

Washington, DC - "Hispanic Americans are not only living the American Dream, but their incredible efforts are unlocking the American Dream for citizens all across our land." ~ President Donald J. Trump

EMPOWERING HISPANIC AMERICANS: President Donald J. Trump is taking significant action to ensure Hispanic Americans continue to prosper and achieve the American Dream.

President Donald J. Trump is issuing an Executive Order focused on promoting the success of every member of America’s proud Hispanic community.

This Executive Order establishes the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and Interagency Working Group. The Initiative also establishes the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

The Order will improve access to educational, training, and economic opportunities for Hispanic American students by promoting options to enhance school choice, personalized learning, family engagement, civics education, and pathways to in-demand jobs.

This action further demonstrates the President’s support of school choice, apprenticeships and work-based learning initiatives, Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), as well as investment in economically distressed communities and small and minority owned businesses.

UPLIFTING HISPANIC AMERICAN WORKERS AND FAMILIES: As history has shown, Hispanic American workers and families thrive under President Trump’s pro-growth policies.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Hispanic unemployment rate reached a record low of 3.9% under the leadership of President Trump. Hispanic unemployment remained under 5% for 23 consecutive months and fell below 5% 27 times during the President’s first term.

In 2018, the poverty rate for Hispanic Americans reached the lowest level on record. Since 2016, nearly 611,000 Hispanic Americans have been lifted out of poverty.

Under the Administration’s pro-growth policies, median income for Hispanic households reached a historic high, surpassing $50,000 for the first time on record.

The President’s tax cuts are putting more money into the pockets of Hispanic American families and providing new resources for minority-owned businesses.

SUPPORTING HISPANIC AMERICAN COMMUNITIES: President Trump’s policies continue to support Hispanic American families and promote their communities.