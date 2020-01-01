Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Statement on Selection of New UC President

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement after the University of California Board of Regents named Dr. Michael V. Drake the new president of the University of California:

“I am delighted to welcome back Dr. Michael Drake to the University of California as president, and I am confident that Dr. Drake is the leader we need to guide our world-class higher education system through this time of unprecedented challenge. Throughout his nearly four decades of service in higher education in California and around the nation, Dr. Drake has distinguished himself as a visionary for how universities can be dynamic institutions of growth and opportunity while remaining agile in a changing environment. It is more imperative than ever that our institutions of higher education remain open, accessible and inclusive, and emerge from this moment even more equitable than before. Dr. Drake possesses the demonstrated insight, experience and commitment it takes to help us continue to grow the next generation of extraordinary California leaders.”