President Donald J. Trump Is Supporting the Safe Reopening of America’s Schools

Washington, DC - "Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed." ~ President Donald J. Trump

SAFELY REOPENING SCHOOLS: President Donald J. Trump and his Administration are working to support the safe reopening of schools for the fall.

Today, President Trump is hosting a national dialogue with State, local, and tribal leaders, educators, and families to discuss the importance of reopening all of America’s schools in a safe way, starting from the premise of what is best for the children of America.

President Trump knows that, for the wellbeing of our children and country, students must begin safely learning again and receiving supportive services from schools.

As the American Academy of Pediatrics has said, “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

PROMOTING SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LEARNING: The importance of in-person learning is well documented, and continued closures stand to negatively impact the welfare of America’s youth.

Through educational advancement and the many supportive services they provide, our Nation’s schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development.

Continued school closures could have serious consequences for the holistic health of children and communities, especially those who are most underserved, for generations. Research has shown that school closures disproportionately affect the most vulnerable students, widening disparities in achievement and harming economic potential.

Lengthy time away from schools – and associated interruptions in supportive services – make it difficult for schools to best serve their students’ wellbeing. While children are away from schools, educators are unable to effectively address important learning deficits, child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.

School closures also limit the availability of reliable, healthy meals for some students and take away physical activity options for children and families.

SUPPORTING STUDENTS AND SCHOOLS: The Trump Administration is providing strong support to ensure K-12 students continue to learn while mitigating the spread of the virus.