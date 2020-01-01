Imperial Valley News Center

Attorney General William P. Barr on Independence Day

Washington, DC - United States Attorney General William P. Barr has issued the following statement:

“As we celebrate the 244th anniversary of our nation’s birth, we are reminded that the words of the Declaration of Independence are just as important today as they were the day they were written: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ The Declaration goes on to make it clear that governments exist to secure these rights and derive their power from the consent of the governed. These words form the foundation of freedom and justice in the United States, and the framework for the rule of law.

For much of our history, the fruits of justice and freedom were not available to all Americans, and redeeming the promise of the Founding remains a work in progress. As our nation confronts challenges ranging from a global pandemic to serious unrest and violence, we must recommit ourselves to the timeless principles that give birth to our nation and that bind us together as a people. At the Department of Justice, we will continue working to uphold those principles by protecting individual rights and enforcing the rule of law. I wish all Americans a happy Fourth of July, and as the Department of Justice celebrates its 150th anniversary, I extend particular gratitude to all of our Department employees for the work they do each day, on behalf of the nation we love.”