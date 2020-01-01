Imperial Valley News Center

Assistant Attorney General Beth A. Williams on the Senate’s Confirmation of 200 Judges

Washington, DC - Assistant Attorney General Beth A. Williams issued the following statement today on the Senate’s confirmation of the 200th Article III judge under the Trump Administration. Earlier this week, Williams penned an op-ed noting that the administration’s judicial appointments have earned the American Bar Association’s “Well Qualified” rating at nearly the highest rate in five decades.

“The Department of Justice is pleased that today the Senate confirmed the 200th Article III judge since President Trump took office, including two Supreme Court justices, 53 Circuit Court judges, 143 District Court judges, and two Court of International Trade judges. These judges are among the most qualified in history and - in committing to rule faithfully and impartially, to follow the law and not personal preference - they embody the highest ideals of our legal system. We are proud of this historic milestone and grateful to these remarkable individuals for their willingness to serve our country, protect our Constitution, and uphold the rule of law. The Department looks forward to their years of future service, and to the continued confirmation of principled and well-qualified jurists to our nation’s courts.”