Imperial Valley News Center

Vice President Pence’s Meeting with Airline Executives

Washington, DC - Friday, Vice President Mike Pence met with airline executives and led a discussion on aviation matters as they relate to recovery from COVID-19. The airline industry has faced significant health and economic challenges over the course of this pandemic, and the discussion was focused around how airlines can bring back business safely as America continues to responsibly reopen.

Airline executives discussed their overall business outlook and how we can best put the health and safety of the American people first as Americans begin to travel again. The Vice President discussed the vital role that the airline industry plays in our economic recovery as jobs continue to be added, the unemployment rate continues to fall and consumer spending and confidence continues to rise in the weeks and months ahead. Other participants in the meeting talked about travel restrictions, the importance of contact tracing, temperature checks and face coverings for travelers across the country. They discussed the best path forward for allowing Americans to safely travel internationally again.

Over the course of this pandemic, airlines have been stepping up in order to ensure that Americans are confident in their health and safety when they travel. United Airlines partnered with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic to improve safety procedures. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to food banks and other charities. JetBlue gave out more than 100,000 free flights to our healthcare heroes who have been fighting on the front lines.

The Vice President ended the meeting by thanking the airline executives for their commitment to maintaining the health of the American people.

Participants in the meeting include: