Notice of Additional Screening Measures Mexicali Officials are Instituting

Mexicali, Mexico - Today, the County of Imperial was notified that the City Government of Mexicali, Baja California issued additional restrictions and protective screening measures to reduce the mobility and protect the health of the population. These additional restrictions will be administered to southbound traffic as individuals are entering Mexicali at the ports of entry.

At these locations, Mexican officials are screening for the requirements below:

Mandatory face masks (or face covering).

COVID-19 related symptoms (temperature screening).

No more than two persons per vehicle.

Essential travel – visits to Mexicali must be essential under the terms of the sanitary measures.

No alcoholic beverages, unless these are accredited or permitted to be transported.

Mexican authorities will verify that those individuals subject to revision provide an address or Mexican nationality proof. An invitation may be offered to remain at their homes or penalties may be imposed from $3,475 to $17,376 Mexican pesos or up to 36 hours arrest in case of resistance.