Imperial Valley News Center

Vice President’s Discussion with African American Leaders On COVID-19

Washington, DC - Friday morning, Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Robert Redfield held a conference call with African American leaders to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on the American people, specifically the African American community. African American leaders and organizations that participated in the call include: the NAACP, National Urban League, 100 Black Men of America, United Negro College Fund, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Medical Association, National Black Nurses Association, African American Mayors Association, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Vice President provided an update on the Administration’s efforts to combat the virus and highlighted the importance of the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 30 Days To Slow The Spread. The Trump Administration is ensuring all Americans have access to equal and proper care in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to fight for all Americans.