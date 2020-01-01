Imperial Valley News Center

California Counties Praised for Pledge to Use Local Authority to Cancel Penalties or Charges for Property Tax Non-Payment Related to COVID-19

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom released the below statement following the announcement of a commitment from California counties to cancel penalties and other charges for homeowners, small businesses and other property owners with demonstrated economic hardship, on a case-by-case basis, due to COVID-19. Property owners that can afford to pay these taxes should continue to pay on time.

“This is good news for Californians. I would like to thank the California State Association of Counties and the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors for committing to providing economic relief for residents and small businesses facing hardships due to COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom.