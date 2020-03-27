Imperial Valley News Center

NIST Funding Manufacturing Institutes to Support Pandemic Response

Gaithersburg, Maryland - The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has opened a funding opportunity for rapid, high-impact projects that support the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using funds appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020, NIST will award these grants through the NIST Manufacturing USA National Emergency Assistance Program with no requirements for cost matching.

Funding will be awarded to eligible Manufacturing USA® institutes, a network of 14 public-private partnerships that work with academic and private sector manufacturing organizations on research and development and manufacturing skills training. Each institute focuses on a particular advanced manufacturing specialty such as biofabrication, 3D manufacturing or advanced functional fabrics.

“These new grants contribute to President Trump’s whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “These grants will be awarded with speed and agility, as the Department of Commerce aims to work at the ‘speed of business’ to meet this unprecedented health challenge.”

“Manufacturing USA’s network includes more than 2,000 R&D institutions and manufacturers of all sizes, two-thirds of Fortune 50 U.S. manufacturers, and nearly every top-ranked research and engineering university in the U.S.,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Walter G. Copan. “This community of world-leading manufacturers is well positioned to distribute high-impact funding into existing manufacturing sector efforts that will support our COVID-19 response.”

Eligible institutes are invited to propose projects that may include (but are not limited to) medical or nonmedical countermeasures; grants to accelerate production of critical materials, equipment and supplies; additional production facilities; technology road-mapping for pandemic response and recovery; leveraging institute capabilities to strengthen state and community resilience; returning to the U.S. the manufacture of critical conventional drugs and ensuring supply chains for critical materials related to pandemic response; or workforce development and training for manufacturing workers.

Complete award details, including eligibility requirements, are available on grants.gov. Additional information on Manufacturing USA and the Manufacturing USA National Emergency Assistance Program, including informational webinars, may be found at www.ManufacturingUSA.com.