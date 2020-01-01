Imperial Valley News Center

San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park Extend Closures

San Diego, California - San Diego Zoo Global takes its role as a leader for the larger San Diego community seriously. We understand the trust our audiences have placed in us over the past 103 years. To serve our community responsibly, we have put the interests of our employees and the wildlife in our care at the forefront of our approach at this unprecedented time in our history.

Continuing to follow the advice from health experts and government officials, and acting in the best interests of the health and wellness of our greater community, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will remain closed until further notice.

We continue to have essential and dedicated staff on grounds at both parks, ensuring that the remarkable wildlife in our care continue to thrive. The urgent nature of our work to save species is unchanged, even in the face of this pandemic. Species will continue to disappear from the planet at an accelerated rate if we do not remain steadfast in fulfilling our mission. Our support, your support and the support of our partners around the world are vital lifelines for the world’s extraordinary species of animals and plants.

The world-famous parks will continue to be maintained and cared for, so they can be ready to open when you are able to visit us again. And, despite our parks being closed to the public, San Diego Zoo Global has been continuing to financially support its staff, and last week confirmed that it would continue to support all its employees through April 19—and we will continue to do what we can to support the team throughout this challenging time.

We keep at the forefront of our thoughts the well-being of these dedicated employees and the many volunteers who make our parks such special places to visit. We look forward to the day we get to welcome you back. #WereHereTogether