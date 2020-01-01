Imperial Valley News Center

California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support State’s COVID-19 Emergency Response

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that President Donald Trump has approved California’s request, submitted earlier today, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

“Earlier today we requested a presidential Major Disaster Declaration and this afternoon we got it,” said Governor Newsom. “The declaration will supplement our state’s comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available. We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House.”

The Major Disaster Declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal and local governments for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, and makes funding available for crisis counseling for impacted individuals.

The State of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, the Governor signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks, and signed an executive order to prepare the health care system for a possible surge in cases.